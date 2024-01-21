Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Doesn't Appear In X-Men: Dark Phoenix For A Good Reason

"X-Men: Dark Phoenix" is remembered for many reasons, both good (James McAvoy's Xavier and Michael Fassbender's Magneto) and bad (honestly, everything else). One thing it's lacking in comparison to other "X-Men" movies is Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. The series' poster boy doesn't get so much as a cameo, and for good reason: Although Wolverine is in the "Dark Phoenix Saga" comic book arc, it's in a way that would've turned Jackman's iteration into a bit of a creep.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, director Simon Kinberg explained, "If you know the 'Dark Phoenix' story, you'd want to really service the love story between Logan and Jean. And I think the notion of Hugh Jackman, as great as he looks for his age, and Sophie Turner — it didn't sit well with me. Or anyone else!"

Of course, the "Dark Phoenix Saga" was previously brought to life in "X-Men: The Last Stand," in which Jean is played by Famke Janssen, who is much closer in age to Jackman, as opposed to Sophie Turner, who was 23 at the time "Dark Phoenix" was released. Now, though, with Jackman returning in "Deadpool 3" for what many presume will be his last time in the role (honestly), could a new band of X-Men in the Marvel Cinematic Universe see the storyline rise again?