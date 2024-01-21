Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Doesn't Appear In X-Men: Dark Phoenix For A Good Reason
"X-Men: Dark Phoenix" is remembered for many reasons, both good (James McAvoy's Xavier and Michael Fassbender's Magneto) and bad (honestly, everything else). One thing it's lacking in comparison to other "X-Men" movies is Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. The series' poster boy doesn't get so much as a cameo, and for good reason: Although Wolverine is in the "Dark Phoenix Saga" comic book arc, it's in a way that would've turned Jackman's iteration into a bit of a creep.
Speaking to Rolling Stone, director Simon Kinberg explained, "If you know the 'Dark Phoenix' story, you'd want to really service the love story between Logan and Jean. And I think the notion of Hugh Jackman, as great as he looks for his age, and Sophie Turner — it didn't sit well with me. Or anyone else!"
Of course, the "Dark Phoenix Saga" was previously brought to life in "X-Men: The Last Stand," in which Jean is played by Famke Janssen, who is much closer in age to Jackman, as opposed to Sophie Turner, who was 23 at the time "Dark Phoenix" was released. Now, though, with Jackman returning in "Deadpool 3" for what many presume will be his last time in the role (honestly), could a new band of X-Men in the Marvel Cinematic Universe see the storyline rise again?
Phoenix's history, if revisited, could link back to Thor
The Phoenix Force has remained a prominent entity in Marvel Comics. Besides having different hosts over the years (Maya Lopez, aka Echo, is its current keeper), it was revealed in 2022 that the Phoenix played a crucial role in Thor's early childhood. Not only did it serve as matchmaker between Odin and Thor's biological mother, Gaea, but it also passed some of its power onto the adorable little God of Thunder when it resurrected him after he was killed shortly after being born.
It's stories like this that, while ever so slightly bonkers, could work as a great buildup to integrating the Phoenix into the MCU and eventually covering the love triangle that didn't get the correct treatment previously. After having already been adapted twice in live action, it would make for an intriguing storyline in the broader world of heroes and mutants whenever the X-Men become a more solid part of the MCU and not just limited to post-credits scenes.