Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 3 BTS Photo Could Be Deeper Than Marvel Fans Think

At long last, Ryan Reynolds' take on Marvel Comics favorite Deadpool is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The upcoming "Deadpool 3" seems to carry on the story of Wade Wilson beyond his previous two films set in the 20th Century Studios "X-Men" franchise. As if the character's MCU introduction wasn't enough to generate headlines, the feature is also set to include the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Depending on how you interpret it, a recent behind-the-scenes photo posted by Reynolds may hint at a callback to the film previously thought to be Jackman's last in the role.

Over on Instagram, Reynolds dropped quite a fascinating tease for "Deadpool 3." The black-and-white image he shared is simply of two chairs, one with the name Logan and the other with Wade Wilson, in front of a cornfield (via @DeadpoolUpdate on X, formerly known as Twitter). One could easily take this as a tease that "Deadpool 3" will somehow refer back to 2017's "Logan," which served as the grand finale for the 20th Century franchise's Wolverine. Not only was a black-and-white cut of the film released previously, but a large portion of the story takes place on the Munson family farm, which is situated not far from Canewood International Beverage cornfields.

If this is what Reynolds was going for, and the events of "Logan" are referenced in some form via "Deadpool 3," fans don't have to worry about the superhero drama being tarnished by Deadpool's wacky antics.