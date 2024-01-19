Rick And Morty: 5 Things A Plumbus Does According To The Official Owner's Manual
It's no secret that "Rick and Morty" can get pretty absurd, which is to be expected from an animated sci-fi comedy that deals with multiverses, aliens, and family dynamics. But among the most bizarre elements introduced in the hit Adult Swim series is the Plumbus, which has an inspiration as surprising as its quirky look. For fans wondering what to make of this oddly designed household item, an official owner manual might have the answers you've been looking for — or it may just confuse you even more.
Plumbuses are first shown in the Season 2 episode "Interdimensional Cable 2: Tempting Fate." In an episode of the fictional show "How They Do It?," we are given a detailed glimpse into how Plumbuses are made. As for what a Plumbus actually does, little explanation is given other than that everyone has one, indicating that owning one in the "Rick and Morty" universe is as common as having a vacuum cleaner or coat hanger in the real world. The strangely designed objects make blink-and-you'll-miss-them appearances in later episodes, including Season 5's "Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort" and the opening credits of Season 3.
The Plumbus owner's manual, sold alongside the "Rick and Morty: The Complete Second Season" DVD or Blu-Ray set, finally gave a deep dive into the multitude of uses for the peculiar device, while also diving into some general maintenance tips. One may not become a Plumbus master by the end, but it's hard to not have fun going through all its many functions.
It cooks food
A moist, fleshy Plumbus may be the last thing you'd want interacting with your food, but it makes for a nifty cooking tool, according to the owner's manual. In the FAQ section, the manual states that the immeasurable amount of heat stored in a Plumbus is suitable for such a purpose, as well as other tasks such as ironing and even heating a room.
Page 5 showcases the product's usages and restrictions, displaying how the Plumbus can be used to cook eggs and how its surface is "hot when cooking." The image demonstrates how one would go about the task. With the help of Chumbles, or tentacle-like feelers, users can place their food on the surface of the Plumbus' Grumbo similar to the way they would with an ordinary pan. However, instructions do not show how users can get the heat to start up or how to cool it down.
Considering that Plumbuses can generate their own heat, it's unlikely that users would need a stove. Additionally, since the Grumbo is only a flat surface, any chance of keeping liquid or messy food on there will likely be in vain. On the plus side, Plumbuses are dishwasher-safe.
It cleans surfaces
Users need not worry if they make a mess in the kitchen after using their Plumbus, as the device also serves as a cleaning tool. The manual informs readers that the Plumbus' various cleansing agents, adjustable rubbing settings, and flexible build make it perfect for wiping down an array of surfaces and getting inside tight crevices. Page 5 shows how users can use it to clean their toilet, with the floob acting similarly to a toilet wand. It's important to also ensure that the Plumbus itself remains clean. The troubleshooting section of the manual shares that if the Plumbus is swollen, it's accumulated too much fluid and needs to be drained in a hot sink.
The manual also states, "A plumbus is used on the underside of your sloors to really tackle those tough, stuck on, smump spots left behind from all your unwanted houseguests. Everyone knows those Glippity-Gloops leave the Oompa Goo all over the place, tracking it all inside your Florpaldorp... sometimes Moopadoops don't quite suffice." Yeah, we don't know what to make of that statement either.
It records and plays audio
A universal cooking and cleaning tool sounds revolutionary in and of itself, but the Plumbus also has merit as a piece of technology. As impossible as it might seem, the mysterious magic of the Plumbus somehow makes it possible.
One of the Plumbus' most interesting functions is its ability to play audio. The usage and restrictions page shows a person placing the device in a playback dock, which contains a Plumbus-shaped opening where the item can be inserted. The playback dock does not come with the Plumbus order, as it is listed among other common accessories such as the replacement fleeb, officially licensed shleem film, and productive diaper.
This doesn't appear to be one of the Plumbus' primary uses, however, as no other sections boast about its music-playing capabilities. As a result, there also isn't any more information within the manual about how this unique feature works. Nevertheless, people are sure to do a double take when they see users playing music from their Plumbus in place of spinning some vinyl.
It transmits signals
Plumbus owners might not even need a playback dock to take advantage of the product's technical features. The versatile tool also has the ability to transmit signals. The troubleshooting section of the manual informs buyers that if airplane mode isn't activated, the Plumbus doesn't have transmissions. To fix this, users can crack the Plumbus' spindle until it is clear of all fluid. What a spindle is, however, is anyone's guess, as nowhere in the manual does it explain if the spindle is part of the Plumbus or one of the items that comes with it.
Either way, this opens up a whole new window of questions regarding the Plumbus. Can it be connected to other devices via Bluetooth? Can it run on Wi-Fi? Would airlines even allow passengers to bring something so grotesque-looking and full of fluids? How can owners toggle airplane mode, to begin with? Do Plumbuses need to be charged? The answers to these questions are probably 10 times weirder than what most "Rick and Morty" fans are imagining.
It can injure, cause illness, and kill
Plumbuses may sound like lifesavers in any cooking, cleaning, or music-listening situation, but as with all great inventions, there is a downside. The Plumbus seems to have a harmful side, with many of its features harboring the potential for unintentional — and even intentional — danger.
One of the strangest details within the FAQ segment of the manual is that Plumbuses are often used as weapons. In particular, it states — twice — that one of the most common uses of the device is "hitting your brother ... when he tries to take your Plumbus." This feature seems to make some sense, as the product's handle-like Grodus seems like a perfect weapon tool to grab onto and swing at an enemy. Chances are, getting hit by a Plumbus one time is more than enough for most.
But a Plumbus can do equal damage to its owner as well. Among the safety instructions is one that reads, "Pressing Plumbus against sensory organs will result in sickness or death." That's admittedly a bit concerning for something with as many functions as a Plumbus. An item that can be used around the house and on food with such harmful potential may not be an immediate killer, but over time, it might do a serious number to one's body. As for the issues that could point to health issues, it's never explained, as are many other things about the gadget. The Plumbus remains a curious tool, and we all know what too much curiosity did to the cat.