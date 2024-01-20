Yellowjackets Star Doesn't Rule Out Season 3 Return After Their Character's Death

For the two seasons it has been on the air, "Yellowjackets" has operated under a specific storytelling philosophy: twice the timelines, twice the fun. By "fun," we mean, of course, opportunities for twists, betrayals, and bloodshed. Nowhere was this more evident than in the Season 2 finale.

The 1996 timeline ends with a bang, with Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) deemed the new antler queen and the Yellowjackets' cabin going up in flames. Things don't fare too much better in the present day. The Yellowjackets' reunion at Lottie's (Simone Kessell) compound takes a turn for the sinister when the women devolve back to their wilderness roots. In a shocking conclusion, Misty (Christina Ricci) accidentally plunges a lethally dosed syringe into Natalie (Juliette Lewis).

Juliette Lewis has stayed relatively mum on her character's fate since the episode premiered back in May. At the 75th Emmy Awards red carpet, the actress told The Hollywood Reporter her thoughts on the finale. "I thought they wrapped up the characters really beautifully, and I just love good writing, so I was happy to be a part of it," Lewis said. "And I'll miss my cast. Such a good group of girls, I love them so much. They're going to do amazing."

In "Yellowjackets," there's a fine line between the dead and the living, with the former group often popping up post-mortem, and Lewis indicated that she wouldn't rule out a cameo from beyond the grave. "I don't know anything," she continued, "but I think that's a good idea. We'll see what happens."