What You Need To Know About Poplight From Shark Tank

When it comes to home decoration, a few statement pieces can do a lot of the heavy lifting. A rug, it's been said, can really tie the room together, and few things pop quite like an accent wall. But perhaps nothing can change the mood and atmosphere of a room quite like lighting.

Lighting installation, however, is a huge headache, often requiring drilling, complex wiring, or the help of an electrician. Even something seemingly simple like a floor lamp leaves homeowners beholden to the location of the room's outlets. For wife and wife team Rose Fierman and Caroline Matthes, a lightbulb went off. Why not design an affordable, hassle-free lighting fixture themselves?

Now, Fierman and Matthes are making their "Shark Tank" debut in support of their company, Poplight. Poplight makes wall sconces that are modern and accessible, mounted only with double-sided adhesive on the base. The lamp — which is powered by a USB-C battery that's removable and rechargeable — then clicks into place, and it shines at three different brightnesses. Installation takes a matter of seconds and won't leave a mark on the wall. Here's what else you need to know about Poplight before it hits "Shark Tank."