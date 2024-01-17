One Modern Family Star Admits Why He Almost Joined The Mafia And What Stopped Him

While Ed O'Neill has played his share of police officers over the years, the "Modern Family" star has admitted to nearly assuming a real-life persona that would have placed him on the opposite side of the law. In an interview on former "Modern Family" co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson's "Dinner's on Me" podcast (via Page Six), O'Neill — a former college football defensive lineman at Ohio's Youngstown State — said he was broke after being cut by the Pittsburgh Steelers during training camp in 1969.

O'Neill told Ferguson that after his bid to make the Steelers fell short, he got desperate and turned to a Youngstown pal named Jim, who offered him a life in organized crime. "[Jim] called me and said 'Hey take a ride with me. I want to talk to you,'" O'Neill told Ferguson. "We're driving and he said, 'How you doing? You know, you, you got cut, you got no money.' I said, 'No, I'm broke ... I don't know what I'm going to do.'"

O'Neill said Jim then took him to an upscale restaurant, after which he offered him a chance to make some money, albeit illegally. "We left and he said, 'You can do this kind of stuff for me, you know, I'll protect you, I'll give you easy stuff. Just you collect here. You do that. You run, you drop something off here and there. You know, you may have to lean on a guy. You're good at that. You can make some good money,'" O'Neill recalled.