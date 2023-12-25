Modern Family's Mockumentary Format Was Different From The Office In One Major Way

While it wasn't the first show to utilize the format, "The Office" helped popularize the mockumentary style that influenced countless network sitcoms in its immediate wake. One of the shows in the direct lineage of the American "Office" is ABC's "Modern Family," which supplements an otherwise standard family sitcom premise with realty series-style talking head segments.

That said, in an interview Entertainment Weekly published in conjunction with the final episode of "Modern Family" first airing, co-creator Christopher Lloyd highlighted one key way his show's incorporation of mockumentary conventions differs from its principal source of inspiration. The final season of "The Office," notably, not only acknowledges the crew filming its fictional docu-series, but incorporates sound guy Brian Wittle (Chris Diamantopoulos) as a major character. "Modern Family," meanwhile, makes no such acknowledgement of whomever is behind its in-fiction cameras.

"We started out in our pilot having that person be a character. And then the more we thought about, we thought, 'That might take the audience out of it.' And then having lived in a mockumentary form without literally a crew for 250 episodes, it felt like it might've been to meta or too cute to maybe do that for us," Lloyd said. "Because I think 'The Office' made you aware that they were actual people much more than we did. We were just using it as a technique more than a sort of an actual reality."