The Real Reason Paul Walker Turned Down A $10 Million Deal To Play Superman
Paul Walker is synonymous with the Fast & Furious franchise, but at one point, he was in the running to play Superman in J.J. Abrams' "Superman: Flyby." In the documentary "I Am Paul Walker," the actor's friend Oakley Lehman reveals that Walker was in pole position to land the part and receive a $10 million paycheck. However, he left after deciding he wasn't suited to play the legendary DC superhero.
According to Lehman, Walker initially wanted to portray the Man of Steel, only to back out of the project after seeing himself in Superman's iconic costume. "'I've got an 'S' on, I got a cape, boots, tights ... this is not me. I'm getting the f*** out of here. Gotta go. F*** you,'" he recalled Walker saying.
Lehman then noted that his friend didn't want to commit to the role long-term, which may have also informed the decision to walk away. That choice didn't hurt Walker's career prospects, as the film wasn't made. But when the project was in development, other actors besides Walker were in the running for the starring role.
Brendan Fraser was also in the running to play Superman
While speaking on "The Howard Stern Show," Brendan Fraser said he was also called in to shoot some footage in the Superman outfit, and a few notable names joined him — including Paul Walker and perhaps a rising star who eventually played Supes in some high-profile blockbusters.
"Everyone in town was reading for Superman. We're testing maybe six or seven guys in 2002/3," the actor said, noting that Walker tested right before him. "They were like, you know, the usual suspects." Fraser didn't mention anyone else by name; however, Jason Behr, Henry Cavill, Jared Padalecki, and Michael Cassidy were reportedly also in the running at the time.
While "Superman: Flyby" was canceled, 2006's "Superman Returns" rose from its ashes. That movie saw Brandon Routh play the titular DC hero, but it didn't receive a follow-up. Since then, Cavill portrayed the character in the DC Extended Universe franchise, and David Corenswet is set to don the cape in James Gunn's reboot, "Superman: Legacy."