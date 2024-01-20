The Real Reason Paul Walker Turned Down A $10 Million Deal To Play Superman

Paul Walker is synonymous with the Fast & Furious franchise, but at one point, he was in the running to play Superman in J.J. Abrams' "Superman: Flyby." In the documentary "I Am Paul Walker," the actor's friend Oakley Lehman reveals that Walker was in pole position to land the part and receive a $10 million paycheck. However, he left after deciding he wasn't suited to play the legendary DC superhero.

According to Lehman, Walker initially wanted to portray the Man of Steel, only to back out of the project after seeing himself in Superman's iconic costume. "'I've got an 'S' on, I got a cape, boots, tights ... this is not me. I'm getting the f*** out of here. Gotta go. F*** you,'" he recalled Walker saying.

Lehman then noted that his friend didn't want to commit to the role long-term, which may have also informed the decision to walk away. That choice didn't hurt Walker's career prospects, as the film wasn't made. But when the project was in development, other actors besides Walker were in the running for the starring role.