Sam Claflin Wants To Return To The Hunger Games Universe - But There's One Issue

The original "Hunger Games" films, based on the novel trilogy by Suzanne Collins, are firmly in our rearview mirror, but the franchise returned to the big screen in 2023 with the buzzy prequel "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes." So will we get more prequels about previous Games, and will any original actors return? For his part, Sam Claflin, who played the handsome District 4 victor Finnick Odair in every "Hunger Games" film but the first one, would love to come back for a new project. That said, he's worried he may have aged out of the part.

While attending the Emmys to support his nominated Amazon miniseries "Daisy Jones & The Six," Claflin spoke to Variety's Marc Malkin on the red carpet about "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" — which he praised during the interview — and revealed that he would definitely go back to the dystopian universe, except for one problem. "I don't know if there's room for me to go back," Claflin admitted. "I'm too old now."

"I've heard rumors that people are asking for a Finnick prequel, and all I'm gonna say is that I would be all in for Finnick's dad," the star concluded, presenting a solid solution to the potential issue.