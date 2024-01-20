Star Trek: What Happened To The Enterprise Captain Before Pike & Kirk?

It's a safe bet that April will return considering the ending of "Strange New Worlds" Season 2, which sees Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) torn between obeying a direct order from the admiral and saving the crew of the USS Cayuga and the colonists on Parnassus Beta. Season 3 is expected to pay off on that cliff-hanger, and part of that payoff, regardless of Pike's decision, will be April's reaction. Also, let's be real: There's no version of this where Pike doesn't ignore April's command. If their roles were reversed, April would do the same.

In 2246, during his five-year mission, Captain April broke General Order 1 — a Starfleet regulation that forbids its members from altering the normal development of a pre-warp civilization — to prevent an extinction-level event from wiping out the Perricans. Two years later, and still aboard the USS Enterprise, he did it again on a different planet to save a different people. Neither transgression prevented him from his promotion to admiral, and it seems just as unlikely that he would reprimand Pike in any meaningful way for making a similar choice.

The parallels are clear, and if "Strange New Worlds" showrunners Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers don't draw the line, then Adrian Holmes likely will — his research into the character gave him an understanding of the depth of April's legendary career. Hopefully, some of that will make the final cut. If not, well, there's always the de-aging thing.