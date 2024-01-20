The One Time We Saw Charlie's Face In Charlie's Angels

"Charlie's Angels" has made an indelible mark on pop culture. Fans may look back most fondly on the beautiful actors comprising the Angels, but they didn't work by themselves. There's still the titular Charlie, who was relegated to giving the Angels their assignments on a speaker box much of the time. Viewers may not remember that Charlie did show his face at one point in the show's run, but even then, he never lost his air of mystery.

Occasionally, audiences would get glimpses of Charlie, but it was usually the back of his head. The front of his face was only seen one time in the series finale — "Let Our Angel Live." The episode sees Kelly (Jaclyn Smith), the only Angel to stay through the whole series, hospitalized while everyone else reminisces about prior missions featuring clips from other episodes. Kelly lives in the end, mentioning how she could hear Charlie's voice in the hospital. As the camera pans out, viewers see a reflection of a man wearing scrubs and a medical mask. This is the one and only Charlie Townsend.

Charlie's face remaining mostly hidden stays true to the spirit of the show, but it still feels like a valid reward for fans who stuck with the original series for all five seasons.