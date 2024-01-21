The Original Pink Power Ranger Became Stronger Than Even Hardcore Fans Realize

The Power Rangers are almost always led by a dude in red spandex. There are exceptions but they are few and far between, and one of the wildest outliers is buried in a six-issue comic from 2016. Written by Brenden Fletcher, Kelly Thompson, and Tini Howard, BOOM! Studios' "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Pink" follows Kimberly Ann Hart, the original Pink Power Ranger, as she becomes one of the strongest characters in the franchise's long history. "Pink" isn't canonical to the television series, technically speaking, but its implications are too cool to ignore.

"Pink" picks up where "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" Season 3 leaves off, with Kimberly joining the Pan Global Games Gymnastics Competition. Since this is a "Power Rangers" story, bad guys show up and cause problems. That's all well and good and normal. What isn't any of those things is how Kimberly somehow pulls a "Thor: Love and Thunder" and imbues a new team of Power Rangers with magic so that she can lead them into battle.

Power Rangers Crash Course time: Zordon's chosen heroes get their power from the Sword of Light, an ancient weapon that bears six brightly colored gems — one for each Ranger. In literally every other situation, it's a one-to-one sort of deal, and yet Kimberly somehow made it a one-to-five. Somehow, through her, the Pink Gem is powering five heroes. But wait, it's more complicated than that. Standard practice dictates that a Ranger returns their powers to the sword when they're finished being one. In "MMPR," Kimberly (Amy Jo Johnson) gives her gift directly to her successor. According to "Pink," this left her with some latent abilities, which Zordon amplified by bestowing her the whole sword.