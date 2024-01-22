Why Yellowstone's 6666 Spin-Off Series Is Taking So Long, According To Taylor Sheridan

When it comes to the sheer number of television spin-offs produced, "Yellowstone" is able to rival colossal franchises like "Star Wars." As longtime viewers know, "1883" and "1923" are spin-offs that shed further light on previous generations of the Dutton family, but the highly anticipated "6666" series will keep things in the modern day, provided it ever gets off the ground.

Variety reported on the "6666" spin-off plans back in February 2021. The show has already been set up within the mainline series when Jimmy (Jefferson White) leaves the Dutton ranch in Montana in Season 4 to see what he can make of himself on the 6666 ranch in Texas. However, things have been quiet on that show's front for a while, and "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan spoke with The Hollywood Reporter in June 2023 about why the "6666" show is taking so long. Unlike the fictional Dutton ranch, the Four Sixes is a real place. "That, for a number of reasons, needs a unique level of special care because this is a real place with real families working here. You have to respect the lineage. I've told [the studio] to be patient," he explained.

It sounds like the Texas-based spin-off is still being planned, but it may take a while. Given all the other projects Sheridan has to work on, including Paramount+ shows like "Mayor of Kingstown" and "Tulsa King" that aren't even related to "Yellowstone," it may take some time to see Jimmy again.