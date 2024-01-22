Why Yellowstone's 6666 Spin-Off Series Is Taking So Long, According To Taylor Sheridan
When it comes to the sheer number of television spin-offs produced, "Yellowstone" is able to rival colossal franchises like "Star Wars." As longtime viewers know, "1883" and "1923" are spin-offs that shed further light on previous generations of the Dutton family, but the highly anticipated "6666" series will keep things in the modern day, provided it ever gets off the ground.
Variety reported on the "6666" spin-off plans back in February 2021. The show has already been set up within the mainline series when Jimmy (Jefferson White) leaves the Dutton ranch in Montana in Season 4 to see what he can make of himself on the 6666 ranch in Texas. However, things have been quiet on that show's front for a while, and "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan spoke with The Hollywood Reporter in June 2023 about why the "6666" show is taking so long. Unlike the fictional Dutton ranch, the Four Sixes is a real place. "That, for a number of reasons, needs a unique level of special care because this is a real place with real families working here. You have to respect the lineage. I've told [the studio] to be patient," he explained.
It sounds like the Texas-based spin-off is still being planned, but it may take a while. Given all the other projects Sheridan has to work on, including Paramount+ shows like "Mayor of Kingstown" and "Tulsa King" that aren't even related to "Yellowstone," it may take some time to see Jimmy again.
Taylor Sheridan actually owns the 6666 ranch
Is "6666" show coming out? Taylor Sheridan seems to be able to do anything he wants, given the immense success of his various series. One would imagine Paramount is ready to wait as long as it takes to get more shows out of him. And Sheridan has ensured the 6666 ranch remains open to him. After all, he owns it.
The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reported on the sale and how Sheridan purchased the property, which consists of over 260,000 acres. To put that into perspective, New York City's land mass comprises roughly 205,000 acres. The 6666 ranch is a massive piece of land with a history dating back to 1870, passing over numerous hands until finally landing in Sheridan's saddle.
Some of "Yellowstone" has already been filmed at the Texas locale. Dr. Glenn Blodgett, the resident veterinarian for the ranch, spoke with NewsWest 9 about seeing the production come to this slice of Texas' history, "It's certainly nothing that I ever expected I would be there in my lifetime." He goes on to discuss how filming at the Four Sixes has brought newfound attention to the ranch, and needless to say, an entire show centered on the real-life property would heighten interest even further.
It takes a lot of people to manage such a sizable chunk of land, and Taylor Sheridan appears to want to remain respectful to the folks who have been there for years. Blodgett alone has worked there for 40 years. Filming a full television season could easily disrupt daily operations, so it's obviously for the best if Sheridan takes things slow with "6666."