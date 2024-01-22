Chicago Fire Season 12 Report Sheds Light On Kara Killmer's Sylvie Brett Exit

"Chicago Fire" knows a thing or two about cliffhangers. Look no further than Season 11. The last time fans saw the Firehouse 51 gang, Mouch (Christian Stolte) was bleeding out on a hospital bed, Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) skipped town to find Severide (Taylor Kinney), and Casey (Jesse Spencer) proposed to Brett (Kara Killmer).

With a lengthy break in between seasons due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, there was time for plenty of off-camera drama as well. Season 12 marks the much-anticipated return of Taylor Kinney following his hiatus, as well as the final season for Alberto Rosende and Kara Killmer.

While showrunner and executive producer Andrea Newman has confirmed that Rosende's Gallo will make his final appearance in the season premiere, she has been more tightlipped about Brett. In true "Chicago Fire" fashion, it won't exactly be a tidy finish for the character, who's been a fixture of the show since Season 3. "When we see Brett in the premiere, it's clear pretty quickly that she has plans in place, and those plans will not go exactly how she wants them to," Newman told TV Insider. "I will say that as often happens on 'Chicago Fire' and in real life, things will not go exactly as she expects."

Fans can at least rest easy knowing that Brett will be around for a good chunk of the season before departing. "She has a lot of great action and heroics in the early part of the season, actually," Newman continued.