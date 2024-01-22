Chicago Fire Season 12 Report Sheds Light On Kara Killmer's Sylvie Brett Exit
"Chicago Fire" knows a thing or two about cliffhangers. Look no further than Season 11. The last time fans saw the Firehouse 51 gang, Mouch (Christian Stolte) was bleeding out on a hospital bed, Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) skipped town to find Severide (Taylor Kinney), and Casey (Jesse Spencer) proposed to Brett (Kara Killmer).
With a lengthy break in between seasons due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, there was time for plenty of off-camera drama as well. Season 12 marks the much-anticipated return of Taylor Kinney following his hiatus, as well as the final season for Alberto Rosende and Kara Killmer.
While showrunner and executive producer Andrea Newman has confirmed that Rosende's Gallo will make his final appearance in the season premiere, she has been more tightlipped about Brett. In true "Chicago Fire" fashion, it won't exactly be a tidy finish for the character, who's been a fixture of the show since Season 3. "When we see Brett in the premiere, it's clear pretty quickly that she has plans in place, and those plans will not go exactly how she wants them to," Newman told TV Insider. "I will say that as often happens on 'Chicago Fire' and in real life, things will not go exactly as she expects."
Fans can at least rest easy knowing that Brett will be around for a good chunk of the season before departing. "She has a lot of great action and heroics in the early part of the season, actually," Newman continued.
Brettsey's betrothal is all but confirmed
If you give internet sleuths and stans an inch, they'll take a mile. Apparently NBC didn't take this adage into account when they released "Chicago Fire" Season 12 press photos, one of which shows an engagement ring on Brett's finger. In her interview with TV Insider, Andrea Newman tried to be coy about the inadvertent spoiler. "What? I don't know what you're talking about," she joked when asked about the engagement.
Newman also confirmed Jesse Spencer's Season 12 return, which should give fans even more hope that Brett says yes. "We love Matt Casey," Newman continued. "Jesse's one of my all-time favorites, and we will see him again. There's a Boden [Eamonn Walker] line in the premiere that's, 'Once you've been a part of 51, you're always a part of 51.' And I think that that speaks to this season quite a bit. And we will see Matt Casey again. Yes."
If a Brettsey betrothal is on the horizon, fans might not see the exact moment that Brett said yes. The Season 12 premiere is set to occur after a time jump, the exact length of which is unclear. Still, the engagement is far from the end of Brett's journey, which still promises a few twists and turns. "Maybe it works out for the best," Newman teased, "but it doesn't work out exactly how she thinks it's going to work out."