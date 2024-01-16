MaXXXine Extra Has Made Intense Allegations Against Mia Goth

Following his big breakout in 2009 with "House of the Devil," Ti West has gone on to make his mark on the horror scene with each passing film. However, it's his latest project, the "X" trilogy, that has been garnering the most attention recently. As horror hounds gear up to watch the third film, "MaXXXine," allegations about star Mia Goth may have fans asking some big questions.

Per legal filings reported by People, James Hunt, an extra on the set of "MaXXXine," is suing Goth for battery and wrongful termination, alleging that she nearly stepped on him while filming a scene for the film. In West's upcoming horror movie, there's a section where Goth's character must flee past a dead body. Hunt, who was brought on to play the corpse, said that he complained to the second assistant director about the near miss.

The lawsuit claims that the second assistant director warned Goth to be more careful during the scene, but that the "MaXXXine" star instead kicked Hunt in the head deliberately as she passed on the next take. Hunt also claims that Goth approached him in the bathroom afterward, where she "taunted" and "belittled" him and dared him to do something about it.