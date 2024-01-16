MaXXXine Extra Has Made Intense Allegations Against Mia Goth
Following his big breakout in 2009 with "House of the Devil," Ti West has gone on to make his mark on the horror scene with each passing film. However, it's his latest project, the "X" trilogy, that has been garnering the most attention recently. As horror hounds gear up to watch the third film, "MaXXXine," allegations about star Mia Goth may have fans asking some big questions.
Per legal filings reported by People, James Hunt, an extra on the set of "MaXXXine," is suing Goth for battery and wrongful termination, alleging that she nearly stepped on him while filming a scene for the film. In West's upcoming horror movie, there's a section where Goth's character must flee past a dead body. Hunt, who was brought on to play the corpse, said that he complained to the second assistant director about the near miss.
The lawsuit claims that the second assistant director warned Goth to be more careful during the scene, but that the "MaXXXine" star instead kicked Hunt in the head deliberately as she passed on the next take. Hunt also claims that Goth approached him in the bathroom afterward, where she "taunted" and "belittled" him and dared him to do something about it.
The extra has filed a lawsuit against Goth, West, and A24
James Hunt's lawsuit asserts that Mia Goth had him removed from "MaXXXine" after their altercation, as he was fired and banned from the set following the incident. Since the events that Hunt alleges occurred, he has reported various mental and physical symptoms as a result of Goth's actions.
The extra says that he has been afflicted with head trauma, including symptoms like vertigo, light-headedness, stiffness in his neck, disorientation, and headaches. As a result, Hunt is seeking $250,000 in damages. The suit claims that this amount is meant to address the extra's medical expenses and rehabilitation, while also serving as a punitive measure against the defendants named in the suit.
Though Goth's star has been on the rise in recent years, she could find that she's fallen out of favor with the public if these allegations stick. At the time of this writing, Ti West, A24, and Goth herself haven't addressed the accusations.