Who's The Rapper-Actor With Chad Ochocinco In The Las Vegas Super Bowl Commercial?

Super Bowl LVIII takes place in Las Vegas on February 11, and Sin City is advertising that fact with a commercial bringing together some heavy hitters for an important cause — that is, if you think it's important to support people somehow getting even more unruly in Vegas than usual.

The ad opens on former NFL wide receiver Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson, who was known for his lively end zone celebrations, talking about his petition to allow people in Vegas to celebrate. It then transitions to a rapper singing about how people from Allegiant Stadium to the Strip should be allowed to celebrate the game to their heart's content. The rapper in question is Tobe Nwigwe, who stands up for all those who want to get rowdy after a big play with lyrics like, "My whole squad'll paint the town but they don't decorate / And my work a bit excessive check my resume."

The track, called "Excessive Celebration," is available on Spotify and other music streaming platforms, along with the rest of Nwigwe's music. He's been on the hip-hop scene for a while now, with his EP, "Tobe From the Swat," arriving in 2017. In addition to rapping for the Super Bowl, Nwigwe has also contributed to various film and TV soundtracks, including "Black Lightning" and "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" — and his interest in movies doesn't end there.