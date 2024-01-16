Who Was The Mysterious Green Goblin At The 2024 Emmys?

The 75th Emmy Awards red carpet was filled with the usual glitz and glamor, but one guest stood out from the pack. Amid a sea of coiffed hair and refined makeup, a wrinkled green goblin skulked in the background. Naturally, the Emmy goblin launched a thousand memes, with X (née Twitter) feeds overflowing with mentions of Peter Parker's enemy and little green ghouls.

So who was the elusive chartreuse? The Emmys troll was none other than "RuPaul's Drag Race" contestant Princess Poppy, who made waves when she appeared on the 15th season of the long-running reality series. The drag queen arrived at the Emmys alongside her fellow Season 15 contestants, including Sasha Colby, Robin Fierce, Jax, Aura Mayari, and Salina EsTitties.

While the other queens donned luxurious red carpet gowns, Princess Poppy opted for a more unique look. "I wanted to do the exact opposite of what is expected of you when you go to an event like this. I wanted to take decorum and turn it on its head," she told Entertainment Weekly. "Mainly I wanted to be a troll-slash-hag. I wanted to be so shocking that you just have to turn and look at me — in the worst way possible."

Princess Poppy's style inspirations were decidedly unorthodox. The drag queen cited Roz from "Monsters, Inc.," Jabba the Hutt, and the witchy swamp hag Meg Mucklebones from the 1985 fantasy film "Legend." The performer stuck out on the red carpet, and thanks to a "RuPaul's Drag Race" Emmy win, she even graced the stage.