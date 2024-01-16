Emmys 2024: Every TV Show Reference In Anthony Anderson's Opening Monologue

The 2024 Emmy telecast opened with some music from host Anthony Anderson, and the toe-tapper intro was fully television-related. Opening with a tribute to sitcom legend Norman Lear, Anderson took the audience on a journey through his childhood via clever application of popular television theme songs.

The first theme used was the gentle opening tune to "Mr. Roger's Neighborhood," as Anderson walked onto the stage, shedding and hanging up a fur coat. Then he played the gospel-tinged opener to "Good Times," complete with a choir that helped illustrate his journey through life and pay tribute to late series creator Norman Lear. The third song used was a tribute to "The Facts of Life," which featured Anderson waxing about his crush on Dorothy "Tootie" Ramsey (Kim Fields), which soon transmogrified into a crush on house mother Mrs. Edna Garrett (Charlotte Rae).

The number concluded with a performance of "In The Air Tonight," which featured Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker performing the song's famous lick. The tune was played in the place of the theme song for "Miami Vice." While the famous Phil Collins song appears in the action-drama's first episode, it's worth noting that it isn't the show's official opening title track.