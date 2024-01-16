Emmys 2024: Every TV Show Reference In Anthony Anderson's Opening Monologue
The 2024 Emmy telecast opened with some music from host Anthony Anderson, and the toe-tapper intro was fully television-related. Opening with a tribute to sitcom legend Norman Lear, Anderson took the audience on a journey through his childhood via clever application of popular television theme songs.
The first theme used was the gentle opening tune to "Mr. Roger's Neighborhood," as Anderson walked onto the stage, shedding and hanging up a fur coat. Then he played the gospel-tinged opener to "Good Times," complete with a choir that helped illustrate his journey through life and pay tribute to late series creator Norman Lear. The third song used was a tribute to "The Facts of Life," which featured Anderson waxing about his crush on Dorothy "Tootie" Ramsey (Kim Fields), which soon transmogrified into a crush on house mother Mrs. Edna Garrett (Charlotte Rae).
The number concluded with a performance of "In The Air Tonight," which featured Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker performing the song's famous lick. The tune was played in the place of the theme song for "Miami Vice." While the famous Phil Collins song appears in the action-drama's first episode, it's worth noting that it isn't the show's official opening title track.
In the Air Tonight is not quite the theme for Miami Vice
The theme of "Miami Vice" is actually an instrumental track created by Jan Hammer, a composer who had been working in film and television since 1964. The theme to "Miami Vice" and "Crockett's Theme" — composed for "Miami Vice" character Sonny Crockett (Don Johnson) — would skyrocket Hammer's career. The "Miami Vice" theme would make it to the top of the Billboard 100 chart, while "Crockett's Theme" would reach #42 on the Adult Contemporary chart. Hammer also received two Grammys for his "Miami Vice" work, for Best Instrumental Composition and Best Pop Instrumental Performance (Orchestra, Group or Soloist). Hammer was also nominated for two Emmy awards but won neither honor.
Hammer would go on to compose for several more series, such as "Tales from the Crypt" and "Knight Rider 2000." He would also end up having a #1 album on the New Age Chart, "Seasons," in 2018. Quite an impactful career, and while the "Miami Vice" theme doesn't involve epic drum solos, it's still quite the memorable piece of television history.