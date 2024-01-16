Snoop Dogg's Viral Commercial Campaign May Not Have Been Successful Enough

Popping up on X, formerly known as Twitter, in November 2023, iconic rapper and star of "The Underdoggs" Snoop Dogg posted a somber, black-and-white image of his face accompanying text claiming that he was giving up smoke. A few days later, this turned out to be a misdirect promoting a smokeless stove brand called Solo Stove. Unsurprisingly, the implication that the rapper might be leaving behind the intoxicant with which he's so inextricably linked got people's attention; more than a million people viewed Solo Stove's Snoop Dogg commercial once it hit YouTube.

However, while the stove brand successfully engineered a viral internet moment, that virality never quite translated into the sales necessary to justify a pricy, celebrity-driven ad campaign. In fact, Solo Brands, which is the company that owns Solo Stove, ended up replacing its CEO in the wake of the Snoop Dogg promotion.

According to data that business journal The Daily by Outdoor Retailer published, the company's revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023 — when the Snoop Dogg campaign went live — fell well below projections. Specifically, the company adjusted its predicted total revenue for the year from between $520 million and $540 million to between $490 million and $500 million. "While our unique marketing campaigns raised brand awareness of Solo Stove to an expanded and new audience of consumers, it did not lead to the sales lift that we had planned," CFO Andrea Tarbox wrote. "Our fourth quarter results came in below expectations as we experienced softer-than-anticipated sales in our direct channel."