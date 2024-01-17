AI Creates Supercars Based On Mortal Kombat Characters - The Results Are Flawless
Mortal Kombat has remained one of the most enduring video game franchises and has even gone on to launch various Mortal Kombat movies, with some being better than others. But no matter the medium, characters like Sub-Zero and Scorpion stay at the forefront, often getting slightly different costumes in each new installment. However, TikToker @darkside.ai utilized AI to put a different spin on the fighters that mean so much to so many. Namely, they wanted to envision what type of cars these combatants might drive based on each one's aesthetic.
All of the prime Mortal Kombat fighters are accounted for with cars representing their unique style. Sub-Zero gets an icy blue ride since he always wears something blue, while Sonya Blade has an army green-inspired whip since she's worn a green sports bra or beret in the games. As the God of Thunder, Raiden has a car gloriously illuminated by forks of lightning. And Kano's car, like Kano, looks to have some mechanical enhancements, even if it does look awfully similar to the Batmobile.
No doubt fans would love to see the Mortal Kombat clan test their might behind the wheels of these hot rods. It'd be especially awesome if the cars were further suped up with weapons based on the fighters' special moves to really get some fatalities out on the racetrack.
These AI Mortal Kombat supercars make us want an updated Motor Kombat
The cars uploaded by @darkside.ai look outstanding. They'd be better only if the characters themselves were behind the wheels so that fans could see how powerful these vehicles truly are. And they'd serve as stellar inspiration for an updated version of "Motor Kombat," a minigame included in 2006's "Mortal Kombat: Armageddon." It's basically a "Mario Kart" duplicate where the characters ride go-karts that are also based on their styles and various fatalities. Perhaps a new version could see them ride luxury vehicles around that get totally thrashed by the end of a race.
We'd even settle for a car like one of these popping up in "Mortal Kombat 2," the follow-up to 2021's rebooted "Mortal Kombat." It sure would be great if Johnny Cage, to be played by Karl Urban, pulled up to a fight in a ride reminiscent of what we see from @darkside.ai and worthy of a movie star like him. Ultimately, fans seem to love the AI creations, with @antoineeverette0 commenting, "All those cars are badass, just [can't] pick one."
While these rides remain in a world of fantasy right now, one Mortal Kombat fan brought the concept into real life. In 2021, Laredo Morning Times reported that someone in the Austin, Texas, area was driving around in a gloriously remodeled Mortal Kombat vehicle with the franchise's logo on the door while words like "fatality" and "finish him" were featured on the body. Now, that's some serious dedication.