AI Creates Supercars Based On Mortal Kombat Characters - The Results Are Flawless

Mortal Kombat has remained one of the most enduring video game franchises and has even gone on to launch various Mortal Kombat movies, with some being better than others. But no matter the medium, characters like Sub-Zero and Scorpion stay at the forefront, often getting slightly different costumes in each new installment. However, TikToker @darkside.ai utilized AI to put a different spin on the fighters that mean so much to so many. Namely, they wanted to envision what type of cars these combatants might drive based on each one's aesthetic.

All of the prime Mortal Kombat fighters are accounted for with cars representing their unique style. Sub-Zero gets an icy blue ride since he always wears something blue, while Sonya Blade has an army green-inspired whip since she's worn a green sports bra or beret in the games. As the God of Thunder, Raiden has a car gloriously illuminated by forks of lightning. And Kano's car, like Kano, looks to have some mechanical enhancements, even if it does look awfully similar to the Batmobile.

No doubt fans would love to see the Mortal Kombat clan test their might behind the wheels of these hot rods. It'd be especially awesome if the cars were further suped up with weapons based on the fighters' special moves to really get some fatalities out on the racetrack.