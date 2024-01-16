Pfizer's Commercial With Martha Stewart Spoofs This Classic Ad Campaign

Over the years, domestic diva Martha Stewart has lent her famous face to ads for everything from Maybelline mascara to Skechers sneakers, but in January 2023, she gave new life to an ad campaign aimed at saving lives by starring in a Pfizer commercial that spoofs a classic ad campaign.

The commercial, titled "Unwelcome Guest," features Stewart, 82, sharpening a katana while standing at her kitchen counter. "You know that unwelcome guest everyone wishes would just leave already?" she asks menacingly. "That's COVID-19." She then tells viewers she got the updated booster shot to help protect her against the Omicron variant and makes short work of a pineapple top with her katana before showing off a blue Band-Aid on her shoulder. "Got it?" she asks coyly as a "got booster?" tagline in familiar all-lowercase white font flashes on-screen. Of course, this is a nod to the iconic got milk? commercials that have been running since the early 1990s.