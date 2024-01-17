New Joe Maneely Artist Edition Resurrects Stan Lee Horror Stories - Exclusive First Look

Golden Age comic book artist Joe Maneely's complete and never-before-reprinted work at Atlas Comics — including several stories written by Stan Lee — gets the reprint treatment in a new collection from Fantagraphics. "The Atlas Artist Edition Vol. 1: Joe Maneely," an oversized hardcover edition, brings the talented artist's work back to life for a new generation of comic book readers to experience his groundbreaking work with the legendary writer for the first time.

Joe Maneely might not be a household name like Lee, Jack Kirby, or Steve Ditko. Still, the Manhattan-born artist's contributions to Atlas Comics (which would later become Marvel Comics) can't be understated. Upon joining Atlas in the late 1940s, Maneely worked on multiple titles, most of which were Westerns and pre-Comics Code horror comics, but he also tackled other genres. Maneely co-created a number of characters with Lee, including the first Black Knight, Jimmy Woo, Yellow Claw, Ringo Kid, and Marvel's version of Frankenstein's monster. Sadly, Maneely passed away in a tragic commuter train accident at the age of 32. If he hadn't died so young, he would likely be remembered today as a comic book legend alongside his contemporaries.

Maneely finally gets his due in the new Fantagraphics release, bringing together his most notable works in one collection — and we've got an exclusive glimpse of what to expect in the form of a preview of one of Maneely and Lee's horror stories.