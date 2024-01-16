Emmys 2024: The Touching Easter Egg You Missed In The Cheers Reunion

"Cheers" has suffered a few losses to its supporting cast, and one of the earliest and came in the form of the passing of Nicholas Colasanto. The actor portrayed Ernie "Coach" Pantusso, Sam Malone's (Ted Danson) former guide on the diamond and now a bartender for his new bar. Part of Coach's charm comes from his daffiness, and over the course of the show's first three seasons, he dispenses quasi-wisdom while everyone tries to keep up with his wandering mind. In the middle of Season 3, Colasanto's heart issues got the better of him. The show treaded water while trying to figure out what to do while Colasanto worked to get his health back. Unfortunately, he passed away in February 1985 of a heart attack.

The show kills off Coach during the Season 4 premiere, "Birth, Death, Love and Rice," where Woody Boyd (Woody Harrelson) is introduced as Coach's replacement. It's never explained how Coach passes away, but it's clear that Sam and the rest of the gang mourn and miss him.

Other cast members who have passed on over the years include Harry Anderson, who played the ever-tricksy Harry the Hat; Roger Rees, who played Rebecca's rich romantic quarry, Robin Colcord; and Jay Thomas, who played Carla's former hockey-player husband, Eddie LeBec. They are all missed.