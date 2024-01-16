What Happened To Chris O'Donnell's G. Callen On NCIS: Los Angeles?

After 14 seasons, Special Agent Grisha Callen (Chris O'Donnell) deserves a bit of a break but, much like the wicked, there is no rest for syndicated television protagonists. The star of CBS' "NCIS: Los Angeles" said goodbye to audiences in 2023 with Season 14, Episode 21, "New Beginnings Part 2." The episode is a finale that makes sure to give the poor guy as many challenges as rewards — not that Callen would consider the chance to save more lives a bad thing, of course.

Two big events occur during the final episode of "NCIS: LA" that inform Callen's future beyond the series. First — and this is probably the one he's most excited about — the Special Agent in Charge of the Office of Special Projects gets married. Callen and Special Agent Anastasia Kolcheck (Bar Paly), who began their relationship in Season 10 as a poorly hidden secret, tie the knot in a touching courthouse ceremony. A small crowd of close friends, family, and coworkers bear witness to their wedding.

Second, and this is probably more indicative of how Callen plans to spend his time, he and Senior Special Agent Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) fly to Morocco at the behest of Supervisory Special Agent Henrietta Lange (Linda Hunt). The finale does not explain what's in Morocco other than a "small side project" and intelligence analyst Nell Jones (Renée Felice Smith).

Is this dangling plot thread a promise of more "NCIS: LA" stories, or is it a promise that Callen and company will carry on without an audience? Even O'Donnell doesn't know. Or, if he does, he's not telling.