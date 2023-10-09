Here's Where You Can Stream NCIS: Los Angeles
The second series to spawn from the "NCIS" universe managed to do what many spin-offs rarely accomplish: going the distance. And, after 14 seasons, anyone interested in investigating the fight against Navy Crime in the City of Angels should not be afraid to get fully up to speed on all the intel gathered regarding where to stream episodes of "NCIS: Los Angeles."
After the original "NCIS" kept home audiences enthralled for its first six seasons, the LA-based follow-up took the franchise in a pulse-pounding direction in September 2009, introducing a new level of action and espionage not seen in the original. Led by a stellar cast including LL Cool J, Chris O'Donnell, Daniela Ruah, and more, the CBS crime drama released over 320 entries before "NCIS: Los Angeles” came to an end when the series finale aired on May 21, 2023. Unfortunately, at the time of publishing, those looking to revisit the series should know that the only streaming option is for people with an NBCUniversal Profile, who can watch the tenth season on NBC.com. Fans can, however, rent or buy episodes on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Vudu, and Google Play.
There is no denying there are several "NCIS" shows to watch, and when it comes to which one people prefer the most, some may be surprised to discover how fans truly feel about "NCIS: Los Angeles" compared to the rest of the franchise.
NCIS: Los Angeles has its fair share of fans and haters online
The fight against Naval injustice on the small screen has been an ever-expanding affair for over a decade. With an assortment of entries from different locations to enjoy, there is plenty of evidence to suggest that many fans prefer "NCIS: Los Angeles" over the other iterations for a number of intriguing reasons.
Several individuals loyal to the franchise have made it clear which "NCIS" they prefer on Reddit, like u/tmstms, who posted, "LA is generally an easier watch- there is so much capering and undercover that it often has a light-hearted feel." Others liked the camaraderie of the cast, like u/JusticeForGluten, who wrote, "It has the best character development over the seasons, far more interesting plots, and I personally love the family feeling of the team." One Reddit user even declared victory for the spinoff, saying in a post, "If I want to watch something a little outlandish with good action, LA wins."
But some feel its high-octane approach takes away from the show's overall quality of the experience. For example, u/Icy_Construction_871 posted, "There's Los Angeles. I personally hate it. It feels fake, artificial. It's too much of an action movie." There are also those viewers who gave the series a chance but left long before it ended, such as a User on Reddit, who wrote, "LA gets pretty bad after the 5th season, a heavy decline in the 8th, and I quit watching like 6 years ago."
The case of whether or not "NCIS: Los Angeles" will ever be designated as the franchise's MVP may never get solved. Still, fans will have to come to their own conclusions as to which show from the "NCIS" universe ranks the highest after watching "NCIS: Los Angeles."