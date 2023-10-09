Here's Where You Can Stream NCIS: Los Angeles

The second series to spawn from the "NCIS" universe managed to do what many spin-offs rarely accomplish: going the distance. And, after 14 seasons, anyone interested in investigating the fight against Navy Crime in the City of Angels should not be afraid to get fully up to speed on all the intel gathered regarding where to stream episodes of "NCIS: Los Angeles."

After the original "NCIS" kept home audiences enthralled for its first six seasons, the LA-based follow-up took the franchise in a pulse-pounding direction in September 2009, introducing a new level of action and espionage not seen in the original. Led by a stellar cast including LL Cool J, Chris O'Donnell, Daniela Ruah, and more, the CBS crime drama released over 320 entries before "NCIS: Los Angeles” came to an end when the series finale aired on May 21, 2023. Unfortunately, at the time of publishing, those looking to revisit the series should know that the only streaming option is for people with an NBCUniversal Profile, who can watch the tenth season on NBC.com. Fans can, however, rent or buy episodes on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Vudu, and Google Play.

There is no denying there are several "NCIS" shows to watch, and when it comes to which one people prefer the most, some may be surprised to discover how fans truly feel about "NCIS: Los Angeles" compared to the rest of the franchise.