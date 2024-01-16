Who's The Actor In That New Mercedes-Benz Commercial?
Going into 2024, Mercedes-Benz has carried on its advertising initiative to honor the car manufacturer's history. The "Defining Class Since 1886" campaign kicked off in September 2023 and has released various ads to show off where the brand has gone since it launched in the late 19th century. The latest commercial arrived on the Mercedes-Benz YouTube channel on January 5, highlighting that there's so much more to its vehicles than merely getting from point A to point B. It's about doing so in comfort and style, and who better to deliver that message than actor Matthew Macfadyen?
Macfadyen features prominently in Mercedes-Benz's newest ad as he takes potential car buyers through what they can expect to get out of one such vehicle. Of course, Macfadyen isn't a mere car salesman. He has maintained a steady presence in the film and television world for years, having most notably featured in such shows as "Succession" and "Ripper Street," and movies like "Pride & Prejudice" — a project that won him a Golden Globe for his work as Mr. Darcy – and "The Three Musketeers." He also serves as a producer on the 2023 series "Stonehouse," where he appears as John Stonehouse.
While he may be the only big-name actor at the center of this Mercedes-Benz commercial, Macfadyen isn't the only notable pop culture figure to appear in it.
Macfadyen is joined by tennis icon Roger Federer in the new Mercedes-Benz ad
Matthew Macfadyen features heavily in the latest Mercedes-Benz commercial, getting plenty to do throughout. He drives, he talks about what a car should be, and even briefly skydives, among other activities. Throughout his wild and only vaguely car-related escapades, however, another familiar face gets some time in the limelight. Viewers see shots of another individual in a similar tuxedo to that of Macfadyen, standing at a desk, pressing buttons and turning dials, and even getting a massage. For those well-acquainted with tennis, it shouldn't be hard to tell that this is the iconic Roger Federer.
After spending years sharpening his skills on the court, Federer went professional in 1998, and he quickly proved that he belonged in the pro ranks. During his time at the forefront of the sport, he won a staggering 20 Grand Slam singles titles, eight Wimbledon titles, and one French Open title, to name a few of his many career accomplishments. Though he took time to develop such a reputation, Federer was looked upon by many tennis players and fans as especially kind and sportsmanlike once he retired in 2022 — just the person to help out with Mercedes-Benz's "Defining Class Since 1886" campaign.