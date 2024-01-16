Who's The Actor In That New Mercedes-Benz Commercial?

Going into 2024, Mercedes-Benz has carried on its advertising initiative to honor the car manufacturer's history. The "Defining Class Since 1886" campaign kicked off in September 2023 and has released various ads to show off where the brand has gone since it launched in the late 19th century. The latest commercial arrived on the Mercedes-Benz YouTube channel on January 5, highlighting that there's so much more to its vehicles than merely getting from point A to point B. It's about doing so in comfort and style, and who better to deliver that message than actor Matthew Macfadyen?

Macfadyen features prominently in Mercedes-Benz's newest ad as he takes potential car buyers through what they can expect to get out of one such vehicle. Of course, Macfadyen isn't a mere car salesman. He has maintained a steady presence in the film and television world for years, having most notably featured in such shows as "Succession" and "Ripper Street," and movies like "Pride & Prejudice" — a project that won him a Golden Globe for his work as Mr. Darcy – and "The Three Musketeers." He also serves as a producer on the 2023 series "Stonehouse," where he appears as John Stonehouse.

While he may be the only big-name actor at the center of this Mercedes-Benz commercial, Macfadyen isn't the only notable pop culture figure to appear in it.