Yellowstone: What Happened To Eden Brolin's Mia?

In a show full of questionable characters, Jefferson White's Jimmy Hurdstrom stands above the rest. At the start of "Yellowstone," Jimmy is a drug dealer who can barely ride a horse. The infamous Y brand changes him, who works his way up the Dutton Ranch totem pole and discovers the rodeo circuit. After a few devastating injuries, John sends Jimmy packing to the 6666 Ranch in Texas for some proper cowboy training.

As much as Jimmy is universally liked, his ex-girlfriend, Mia (Eden Brolin), is proportionately despised. A chatty barrel racer, Mia makes her "Yellowstone" debut in Season 3, Episode 3, where she and Jimmy meet cute at a rodeo competition. Jimmy gets bucked and sustains serious injuries, including a broken back, and the pair's unconventional first date happens in his hospital room.

The deadly first date should have been a warning of things to come. Mia ends up being a toxic partner to Jimmy, pressuring him to get back in the saddle against his doctor's wishes. She even delivers a menacing ultimatum: "Be that man and you can have me. But be this one and I'll see you later." Jimmy's attempts to become a rodeo star land him back in the hospital.

When Mia declines to join Jimmy in Texas, he moves on and gets engaged to a 6666 vet tech named Emily (Kathryn Kelly). When the happy couple visits Montana in the Season 4 finale, a distraught Mia incites a bloody brawl with Emily. The vet holds her own, and that's the last time fans see Mia on "Yellowstone."