Why Frasier's Famous First Wife Has Been Played By 3 Different Actors

TV character switcheroos are nothing new. Who can forget the two faces of Darrin Stephens on "Bewitched," when Dick York vacated the role and was replaced by Dick Sargent more than halfway through the series? And on "Roseanne," an ever-changing Becky (Lecy Goranson/Sarah Chalke) had the Conner fam seeing double. On "Frasier," producers went the extra mile when recasting the ex-wife of lead character Dr. Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) for a second (and third!) appearance.

When fans met the barstool psychiatrist on the NBC sitcom "Cheers" 40 years ago, he was dating Shelley Long's character, Diane Chambers. Dr. Frasier Crane's introduction came in a two-parter titled "Rebound," but it wasn't long before Frasier rebounded into the arms of Lillith Sternin (Bebe Neuwirth) after Diane dumped him at the altar. But who knew Frasier was actually married before Diane jilted him and he went on to marry Lilith?

In the Season 10 "Cheers" episode "One Hugs, the Other Doesn't," it is revealed that Frasier was once married to Nanette Guzman, aka iconic children's performer Nanny G. The character is played by British actor Emma Thompson, who would go on to win an Academy Award for her role in the movie "Howards End" soon after. In the 1992 "Cheers" episode, Thompson's Nanny G spots Frasier in the audience, and his secret first marriage — and chemistry with his ex — is outed for the first time. But by the time producers brought Nanny G back for the "Frasier" spin-off, she was a new woman.