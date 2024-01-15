Why Darryl Reid From Blue Bloods Looks So Familiar

There are many police officers in CBS' hit police drama "Blue Bloods." Some of them are stand-up people, others less so — and a handful manage to be both at the same time.

Take Darryl Reid, Danny Reagan's (Donnie Wahlberg) old partner who turns up on the show's Season 6 episode "Flags of Our Fathers," for example. Much to Danny's surprise, the otherwise affable Darryl is facing prison time for tampering with a nasty homicide case's evidence, which puts Danny in a difficult position ... especially since he knows that the guy Darryl has framed is absolutely guilty.

Darryl eventually returns for the "Blue Bloods" Season 14 opener, "Loyalty Part 1," where he is once again played by Malik Yoba. The three-time NAACP Image Award winner is a perfect choice to play the role of a morally gray police officer, thanks to his experience portraying characters who face difficult situations and decisions. Despite his comparatively small role in "Blue Bloods," the actor's lengthy Hollywood career may very well cause fans of the police procedural to wonder why Yoba's face seems so familiar. Here are some of his best-known film and TV roles.