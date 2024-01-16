Why You Rarely Hear From Cameron Diaz Anymore

After spending a few years as a teenage model, Cameron Diaz didn't let her lack of acting experience stop her from auditioning for the female lead of a major Hollywood movie. At only 21, she scored the role, landing about as good a first film as any young actress could've hoped for in 1994 playing opposite Jim Carrey in the megahit fantasy comedy "The Mask." Not giving anyone the chance to question whether her movie career would be one-and-done, Diaz was already doing three movies per year from 1996 to 1998 — including a little movie called "There's Something About Mary," one of only five films from the decade to be included in AFI's "100 Years...100 Laughs" list.

Going into the 2000s, Diaz added more dramatic work to her portfolio, even holding her own against acting titans like Daniel Day-Lewis and Leonardo DiCaprio in 2002's "Gangs of New York." She also helped to successfully reboot the cult hit TV series "Charlie's Angels" into a successful film franchise, and voiced Princess Fiona in the first-ever Oscar winner for best animated feature, "Shrek." But as the calendar rolled into the 2010s, Diaz's star power seemed to diminish, and the world started to see a lot less of her than it had in the two decades prior. How did one of the highest-paid actresses of all time seem to fall off Hollywood's radar?