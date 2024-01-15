Eric Bana Cast As The DCU's Next Bruce Wayne In Amazing Batman Fanart
Zack Snyder's DCEU sank to a watery grave with the release of "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." Now, fans must wait for the DCU, a cinematic reboot helmed by James Gunn and Peter Safran, to take its place. While it's unclear how many familiar elements will carry over from Snyder's canon to the new narrative, Gunn promised fans a fresh face beneath Batman's pointy cowl. Who will join the ranks of Christian Bale, Adam West, and Robert Pattinson? Well, one creator is banking on Erica Bana.
In late 2023, digital artist Kode Abdo, better known by his social media handle BossLogic, posted an image to Instagram that depicts the "Troy" star as Bruce Wayne skulking in his lonely manor. Bruce's suit is rumpled. His frown is deep. Behind his left shoulder is a painting of the young heir, flanked by his parents. Behind his right shoulder is a shadow with bat ears. BossLogic added a simple caption to his artwork, which reads, "My Bruce pick from back in the [day.]"
While BossLogic's creation comes with the credibility of an artist who's professionally worked with Marvel, his community was less than agreeable regarding Bana-man. One Instagram user jokingly asked, "Why John Stamos?" Another said, "You lost em with this one." But the best comment came from a fan who wrote, "He was actually Bruce, but Banner." It's not the funniest reply, it's not even the cleverest, but it perfectly encapsulates the reason why BossLogic probably won't see Bana in "The Brave and the Bold."
Is Eric Bana done with superheroes for good?
Mark Ruffalo is the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Bruce Banner but before him, there was Edward Norton, and, before him, there was Eric Bana. The Australian actor starred as the theoretical physicist with wicked anger issues in Universal Picture's 2003 film "Hulk." Critics disliked it, audiences despised it, and now Bana's rocking a life-long distaste for superhero projects. During a 2023 interview with Yahoo, he denied any interest in returning to Marvel. "I think my body of work since then speaks to the answer to that question," he said when asked about a possible reprisal.
While Bana never expressed explicit disinterest in DC, he openly admitted that the superhero genre isn't his style. In 2021, he told Entertainment Weekly as much, saying, "It just wasn't the type of film that I saw myself doing. I approached ['Hulk'] as a one-off ... It's why I [haven't] re-dabbled in that area. They're not the kind of movie that I race out and see myself so that conversation is something I have with myself if I want to be a part of it." That same year, during an in-depth interview with Vulture, he again expressed how daunting massive superhero franchises could be due to the immense commitment they demand.
If Bana selects his projects based on whether or not he'd watch them himself, then his personal preferences veer toward action flicks, dramas, and thrillers. And sure, the superhero genre touches base with those categories — arguably, Robert Pattinson's "The Batman" is all three — but spandex and splashy special effects tend to steal the spotlight. Plus, film contracts involving superhero roles tend to be multi-movie deals. Sorry BossLogic, this one will probably have to stay a fan casting.