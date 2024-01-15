Eric Bana Cast As The DCU's Next Bruce Wayne In Amazing Batman Fanart

Zack Snyder's DCEU sank to a watery grave with the release of "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." Now, fans must wait for the DCU, a cinematic reboot helmed by James Gunn and Peter Safran, to take its place. While it's unclear how many familiar elements will carry over from Snyder's canon to the new narrative, Gunn promised fans a fresh face beneath Batman's pointy cowl. Who will join the ranks of Christian Bale, Adam West, and Robert Pattinson? Well, one creator is banking on Erica Bana.

In late 2023, digital artist Kode Abdo, better known by his social media handle BossLogic, posted an image to Instagram that depicts the "Troy" star as Bruce Wayne skulking in his lonely manor. Bruce's suit is rumpled. His frown is deep. Behind his left shoulder is a painting of the young heir, flanked by his parents. Behind his right shoulder is a shadow with bat ears. BossLogic added a simple caption to his artwork, which reads, "My Bruce pick from back in the [day.]"

While BossLogic's creation comes with the credibility of an artist who's professionally worked with Marvel, his community was less than agreeable regarding Bana-man. One Instagram user jokingly asked, "Why John Stamos?" Another said, "You lost em with this one." But the best comment came from a fan who wrote, "He was actually Bruce, but Banner." It's not the funniest reply, it's not even the cleverest, but it perfectly encapsulates the reason why BossLogic probably won't see Bana in "The Brave and the Bold."