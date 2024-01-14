Aubrey Plaza's Medical Emergency That Once Left Her Temporarily Paralyzed

In 2004, Aubrey Plaza suffered a stroke when she was just 20 years old — and it left her temporarily paralyzed and without the ability to speak.

In 2016, Plaza spoke to the Guardian about the incident, which happened while she was attending New York University as an undergraduate. As she told the outlet, she suffered from aphasia, a disorder which can severely impact one's ability to communicate. "I had expressive aphasia, where I could understand what's happening, but I couldn't talk or communicate," she recalled. "Like, you could say something and I would know what you meant but I couldn't express it or even write it. That was the weirdest part. When they gave me a piece of paper and a pen I just kept writing lines instead of words."

Not only that, but Plaza said that immediately after having the stroke — which is when either blood is prevented from getting to the brain or a blood vessel within the brain itself bursts — she couldn't walk. "When it first happened to me I was paralysed, but I was so young that my brain healed itself really fast. I was really lucky in that way."

Maybe the most frightening part of the entire ordeal, as Plaza explained to Fresh Air in 2017, is that because she appeared okay, she wasn't examined in the emergency room right away. However, when she was, her condition was immediately apparent. "And so then a doctor finally examined me, and I believe she asked me to put my right hand on my left knee. And I couldn't do it. I was confused about right and left. And I think that's when everyone realized, oh, like, she had a stroke."