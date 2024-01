Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

The Ending Of Netflix's Lift Explained

Contains spoilers for "Lift"

The Netflix original movie "Lift" stars Kevin Hart as a do-gooding art thief named Cyrus who is brought in by the authorities — but not to do time for his crimes. Instead, he's enlisted by Interpol agent Abby Gladwell (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) to intercept the delivery of $500 million in gold bars before it can be handed off to a dangerous terrorist.

"Lift" is a modern heist flick in the vein of classics like Edward Norton's "The Italian Job" or George Clooney's "Ocean's 11," but Kevin Hart's film isn't a remake. It's an original story, and with director F. Gary Gray (who also helmed "The Italian Job"), it's a first-rate one with riveting action and death-defying stunts. But as is common with most heist films, the plot isn't so simple, with twists and turns and plenty of surprises — as well as a lot of characters to keep track of.

By the end of the movie, your head may be spinning from all the intense thrills, and a lot is going on that may need some explaining. From undercover plots to secret agendas, we've got it all covered: This is the ending of "Lift" explained.