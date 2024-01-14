The Ending Of Netflix's Lift Explained

Contains spoilers for "Lift"

The Netflix original movie "Lift" stars Kevin Hart as a do-gooding art thief named Cyrus who is brought in by the authorities — but not to do time for his crimes. Instead, he's enlisted by Interpol agent Abby Gladwell (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) to intercept the delivery of $500 million in gold bars before it can be handed off to a dangerous terrorist.

"Lift" is a modern heist flick in the vein of classics like Edward Norton's "The Italian Job" or George Clooney's "Ocean's 11," but Kevin Hart's film isn't a remake. It's an original story, and with director F. Gary Gray (who also helmed "The Italian Job"), it's a first-rate one with riveting action and death-defying stunts. But as is common with most heist films, the plot isn't so simple, with twists and turns and plenty of surprises — as well as a lot of characters to keep track of.

By the end of the movie, your head may be spinning from all the intense thrills, and a lot is going on that may need some explaining. From undercover plots to secret agendas, we've got it all covered: This is the ending of "Lift" explained.