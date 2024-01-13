How Big Bang Theory Snuck In A Donald Trump Reference (Without Using His Name)

Since Donald Trump officially entered the political arena in the lead-up to the 2016 election via a lengthy escalator ride at Trump Tower, he's been using pop culture to try and communicate with voters across the country. It doesn't often go well; HBO more or less told him to stop using the "Game of Thrones" font, and a whole host of musicians have insisted he stop using their music at his campaign rallies. Certainly, a fair amount of pop culture has also commented directly at Trump about his candidacy, his presidency, his loss in 2020, the ensuing insurrection in early 2021, his multiple civil and criminal charges, and so on and so forth. Most of the time, those barbs aren't semi-hidden in the middle of a block of text during a sitcom's end credits.

Enter Chuck Lorre, who always sticks a giant block of text at the end of his sitcoms like "The Big Bang Theory." Before the 2016 election, he took a clear swing at Trump in one of them. After asking some sort of God to intervene in earthly matters like elections, the text continues, "Of course if you, in your divine wisdom, believe a fascist, hate-filled, fear-mongering, demagogic, truth-shattering, autocratic golf cheater is what we need right now, then, you know, thy will be done. But if thou art inclined to more freedom, more love, more compassion, and just more of the good stuff thou hath been promoting in our hearts or our parietal lobes – either one, doesn't really matter — I submissively ask that thy encourage voter turnout in that general direction."