Would Peter Capaldi Ever Return To Doctor Who? Here's What He's Said

2023 saw David Tennant return to "Doctor Who" as the Tenth — now Fourteenth — Doctor for a trilogy of special episodes. His new time in the TARDIS was brief, before he handed the reigns of BBC's favorite sci-fi series over to Ncuti Gatwa and his new sonic screwdriver. But curious minds wonder whether or not other former Doctors will take a leaf out of Tennant's book and try for another go as the titular Time Lord. Some may — but Peter Capaldi, the Twelfth Doctor, won't.

During a 2024 interview with Forbes, Capaldi praised the new "Doctor Who" specials but disavowed any chance of mirroring Tennant's reprisal. "It was wonderful, exuberant, and full of life, drama, and monsters," said Capaldi of the specials. "It's 'Doctor Who,' you know, it's a gas and a good thing in the world ... [but] I like the idea that my Doctor is still out there. He's not available to come and be on TV. The real Doctor is not on TV, the real Doctor is out there."

At the very least, Capaldi remains consistent. In late 2022, he told Radio Times that he cherished his tenure on the show but that he liked the idea of letting that chapter of his life remain closed. He's not the only Doctor uneager to return, either.