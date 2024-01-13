The Last Of Us Fans Urge Kaitlyn Dever To Delete Social Media For A Good Reason

It would be amazing to live in a world where actors didn't have to worry about deranged "fans sending them death threats over what projects they choose to be a part of. Unfortunately, we live in this world — one strangled by digital anonymity and online hate campaigns. "The Last of Us" has been a massive success at HBO so far, earning critical praise for its writing, direction, and the stars who bring it to life. Unfortunately for Kaitlyn Dever, who's just been officially cast as Abby for "The Last of Us" Season 2, her experience might be a bit different.

If you know anything about the "Last of Us" video games, you'll know that Abby is a controversial character, to put it mildly. As such, many fans are already warning Dever of what could be in store. Gizmodo deputy editor James Whitbrook shared a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, announcing Dever's casting. He added in his own caption, "I wish Kaitlyn Dever a merry never looking at social media ever again." Many others shared similar sentiments on the platform, celebrating the casting choice and praising Dever's talents, but writing dark warnings about the kind of backlash she may experience due to the show. "Kaitlyn Dever is an incredible actress, loved her in BOOKSMART and JUSTIFIED! I do hope though Kaitlyn steps away from social media during the show's run lol," X user @Robert237o wrote.

Hopefully, all of this caution will prove to be unnecessary. But given what happened to the last actor who played Abby, the warnings may sadly be justified.