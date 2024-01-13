Marvel Wanted Saoirse Ronan For A Key MCU Role - But She Turned It Down

At this point, it seems as if every single actor on the planet has joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe or is set to appear in one of its projects eventually. Everyone from Angela Bassett to Mark Ruffalo to Sir Anthony Hopkins to Matt Damon has popped up in the MCU at one time or another, but some performers have avoided showing up as a superhero or in a small cameo (as is the case with, say, Damon). Apparently, that include Saoirse Ronan.

The four-time Academy Award nominee has been acting since she was quite young, appearing in a small handful of projects before scoring her first Oscar nod for her heartbreaking supporting role in Joe Wright's "Atonement." One thing she hasn't done is show up in the MCU yet — and according to Justin Kroll, a senior reporter at Deadline, it's not going to happen.

Speaking to Matthew Belloni on The Ringer podcast The Town, Belloni and Kroll crafted a power ranking of younger Hollywood stars, at which point Kroll dropped a bombshell about Ronan and the MCU. "The Saoirse thing, I've heard stuff she's passed on. She passed on Florence [Pugh]'s role in 'Black Widow,' the sister," Kroll said. "Marvel has not been her cup of tea, and she was not interested."