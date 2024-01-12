Daniela Ruah Returning To The NCIS Universe After LA (But Not How You Think)

Fans last saw Daniela Ruah as Kensi Blye on the series finale of "NCIS: Los Angeles." After following her journey since the very first episode, fans got to see Kensi end her story in a wonderful place, expecting a child with her partner Marty Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen). And while Kensi doesn't have a cameo slated for any time soon (that we know of), Ruah is back on the case in a much different capacity.

"NCIS: Los Angeles" may have ended after Season 14, but "NCIS" and "NCIS: Hawai'i" are still going strong. Deadline reports that Ruah will direct episodes for both still-running procedurals. Her "NCIS" episode will come out in March, while the one for "NCIS: Hawai'i" will come out the following month. And she's ecstatic to remain a part of this franchise, as she said in a statement: "Kensi was born as a character on 'NCIS,' 15 years ago, so now to be able to step onto that set again, as a director, with that incredible cast and crew, is an absolute honor."

It isn't her first time stepping into the director's chair. She's previously helmed six episodes of "NCIS: Los Angeles" across Seasons 12, 13, and 14.