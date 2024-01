Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Daniela Ruah Returning To The NCIS Universe After LA (But Not How You Think)

Fans last saw Daniela Ruah as Kensi Blye on the series finale of "NCIS: Los Angeles." After following her journey since the very first episode, fans got to see Kensi end her story in a wonderful place, expecting a child with her partner Marty Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen). And while Kensi doesn't have a cameo slated for any time soon (that we know of), Ruah is back on the case in a much different capacity.

"NCIS: Los Angeles" may have ended after Season 14, but "NCIS" and "NCIS: Hawai'i" are still going strong. Deadline reports that Ruah will direct episodes for both still-running procedurals. Her "NCIS" episode will come out in March, while the one for "NCIS: Hawai'i" will come out the following month. And she's ecstatic to remain a part of this franchise, as she said in a statement: "Kensi was born as a character on 'NCIS,' 15 years ago, so now to be able to step onto that set again, as a director, with that incredible cast and crew, is an absolute honor."

It isn't her first time stepping into the director's chair. She's previously helmed six episodes of "NCIS: Los Angeles" across Seasons 12, 13, and 14.