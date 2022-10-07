NCIS: Los Angeles' Daniela Ruah Talks Working On Season 14 With Her Co-Stars - Exclusive Interview

I know you can't tell me much about what's going on with Hetty without spoilers, so let me ask this: What's it been like working with Linda Hunt?

I know basically what you probably know, which is there was a body found in Syria in the same place as her last location, and that's all we know ...

I don't have enough words to describe how wonderful [Linda] is as a person and what an honor it is to work with somebody of that skill level, who's able to shatter the ground with her gravitas, even when she's being quiet and listening to you. She's a wonderful human and actress, and we're very lucky that she joined the show. We're very lucky to work with her. She's lovely.

What's it like working with Chris O'Donnell and LL Cool J? I'm sure you don't call him LL Cool J.

No, we call him Todd.

Are there any good stories with either of them from the set you can share?

After all these years and so much time spent together — going through boyfriend breakups, meeting my husband, getting married, having children, having them around throughout the most important parts of my life — they're like brothers at this point. I go to them for advice and to share stories, and I want to support them in what they're doing. They're supportive with what I'm doing. It's quite literally a family.

But there's one thing that stood out to me from your question that happened with Todd in particular ... Todd is a go-getter. We all know this. He's consistently reinventing himself. He is literally the GOAT. But he also appreciates those traits in other people. He is competitive with himself, but I've never felt him being competitive with any of us in a negative sense.

I was directing [an episode] a few weeks ago, and there was one particular day that felt almost impossible to finish. We had very limited time to shoot, and there was a ton of action. There was a company move, which means you move the entire crew and machinery to a different location. It felt like an impossible day to complete.

While they were setting up cameras, he was on his chair, and I kneeled down next to him and said, "Are you good? Any questions?" He was like, "Nope, I'm good. I got it." I sighed and was like, "Dude, I don't know how we're going to finish this day." I felt worried — and this was still the morning, so it was the beginning of it. He goes, "You underestimate your will to want to finish." I was like, "You're right. I am going to finish this day, dang it!"

He looked at me and he saw it. He was like, "You're underestimating yourself. You know you're capable of doing this. You've done it before, now go do it." That was the gentle kick in the pants I needed in that moment to be like, "Let's go. We got this." That's why we're such a great team overall.

As a director, I'm supposed to be driving that train and being the positive one, like, "It's going to be great. Let's go, guys." But because I have that relationship with Todd, it was okay to show a little bit of the crack in my armor that day. Because he is a natural leader, he was like, "You got this. Go." It worked, and we finished the day.