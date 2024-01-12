Twitter Isn't Holding Back On Mean Girls 2024

In 2004, "Mean Girls" became an instant cultural touchstone with quotable lines and star-making performances from Rachel McAdams and Lindsay Lohan. In 2024, a new "Mean Girls" has emerged that many people aren't being as kind to, especially on X, formerly known as Twitter.

A major source of contention comes down to people not realizing the new movie is, in fact, a musical. The original hit film was adapted into a musical that ran on Broadway, which serves as the basis for the 2024 movie. Unfortunately (and somewhat oddly), a lot of people online are outright hostile toward musical numbers, like @_destinypenaa saying, "['Mean Girls'] sucks it was a musical and I hate musicals." They weren't alone in that assessment, as plenty of other X users, such as @seiryokuarchive, despised having to listen to songs: "[T]he ['Mean Girls'] movie is terrible and [I] hate the songs they don't fit at all."

However, the clearest example of people's disdain for 2024's "Mean Girls" musical is on TikTok. A since-removed viral video uploaded by @user03776127 (shared on X by @sammcinnerny) shows an audience reaction to a scene where Cady (Angourie Rice) starts singing "Stupid With Love." People are cackling and groaning. It's a prime example of why studios are hesitant to market films like "Wonka" and "Mean Girls" as musicals in the first place.