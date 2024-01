Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Twitter Isn't Holding Back On Mean Girls 2024

In 2004, "Mean Girls" became an instant cultural touchstone with quotable lines and star-making performances from Rachel McAdams and Lindsay Lohan. In 2024, a new "Mean Girls" has emerged that many people aren't being as kind to, especially on X, formerly known as Twitter.

A major source of contention comes down to people not realizing the new movie is, in fact, a musical. The original hit film was adapted into a musical that ran on Broadway, which serves as the basis for the 2024 movie. Unfortunately (and somewhat oddly), a lot of people online are outright hostile toward musical numbers, like @_destinypenaa saying, "['Mean Girls'] sucks it was a musical and I hate musicals." They weren't alone in that assessment, as plenty of other X users, such as @seiryokuarchive, despised having to listen to songs: "[T]he ['Mean Girls'] movie is terrible and [I] hate the songs they don't fit at all."

However, the clearest example of people's disdain for 2024's "Mean Girls" musical is on TikTok. A since-removed viral video uploaded by @user03776127 (shared on X by @sammcinnerny) shows an audience reaction to a scene where Cady (Angourie Rice) starts singing "Stupid With Love." People are cackling and groaning. It's a prime example of why studios are hesitant to market films like "Wonka" and "Mean Girls" as musicals in the first place.