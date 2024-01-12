Hell's Kitchen: There's Only One Right Way To Watch Gordon Ramsay's Show

PlutoTV isn't the only big name in the streaming game to offer up "Hell's Kitchen" uncensored. Peacock hosts the series in its original raw format, complete with all the Gordon Ramsay F-bombs one would expect. Fans can also watch the uncensored version of the show on Tubi for free. As a final easy option, FilmRise hosts a licensed YouTube channel that features a select number of uncensored episodes from "Hell's Kitchen" history, which are also free to watch.

Most of the other methods for watching "Hell's Kitchen" online solely offer the censored version of the series, which can be discerned by its TV-14 rating rather than a TV-MA rating. Those interested in making digital purchases of uncensored "Hell's Kitchen" episodes are also mostly out of luck. Aside from small exceptions like the iTunes store offering the uncensored versions of the first two seasons for purchase, most digital retailers exclusively sell the censored editions.

What fans may find even more disappointing is that none of the on-demand options for watching "Hell's Kitchen" uncensored listed above offer the most recent installments of the show, with most lagging behind by roughly two seasons or so. As such, fans who want to keep up to date with the latest episodes will have to watch them on a platform like Hulu, which hosts every "Hell's Kitchen" season in its censored, TV-14 format.