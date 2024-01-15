Who Plays Peter Prior On True Detective: Night Country?

Contains spoilers for "True Detective: Night Country" Episode 1

It's not easy being a police officer in Ennis, Alaska. Just ask Peter Prior. The young man is not only out of his element with the Tsalal research station mystery, but he also has to deal with an extremely demanding boss. What's more, his dad is his senior coworker. "True Detective: Night Country" Episode 1 establishes Peter as an errand boy who's entirely at the beck and call of Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster), to the point of jeopardizing his relationship with his father Hank (John Hawkes). However, Liz also treats Peter as a protégé, challenging the youngster and teaching him.

Peter is a professionally submissive young man who's eager to learn but seems somewhat reserved even when he's off the clock. Such a character could easily seem flat and empty, but Finn Bennett does a great job portraying the nuances of Peter's pondering nature and inner conflict. Though Bennett has quite a few screen appearances under his belt, he's still a relative newcomer ... and Peter has all the makings of his big breakout role.