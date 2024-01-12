Superman Admitted Green Lantern's Power Hurts Him - Here's How It Could Kill Him

Superman, one of the most powerful heroes in the DC Universe, has few weaknesses, with kryptonite and magic being the most significant. However, DC is confirming the Man of Steel is surprisingly vulnerable to Green Lantern's powers — so much so that it could kill him.

In "Green Lantern" #6 (by Jeremy Adams, Xermanico, Scott Godlewski, Romulo Fajardo Jr., and Dave Sharpe), a fight between Hal Jordan's Green Lantern and Sinestro (powered by red light and rage) captures the attention of heroes across Earth. The Bat Family notices a huge surge of energy coming from Arizona while the brawl also alerts the U.S. Military, who prepare to intervene. But, the reactions of Superboy and Superman are the most surprising. The former reveals that the light emitting from the lanterns makes it hard for him to think. The latter shares that the emotional spectrum has been known to give off kryptonite radiation in the past, as the hero suggests they don't engage in the battle due to its dangers. It's quite an admission from Superman, who rarely backs out of any conflict, as he acknowledges his weakness and leaves Hal to take on Sinestro.

Seeing Superman fear the potential damage of the emotional spectrum is a surprise at first glance. However, DC Comics has established that the powers of Green Lantern can significantly weaken Superman and even kill him under the right circumstances.