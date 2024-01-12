A 4-Way NCIS Crossover Happened Behind The Scenes (But You May Have Missed It)
The "NCIS" franchise has long been notorious for its crossover episodes; after all, its universe spun off from another well-known military drama, "JAG." But did you know that many cast and crew members of four of the soon-to-be-six series in the "NCIS" universe had an informal reunion?
It was occasioned by the SAG-AFTRA strike. On August 3, 2023, Daniela Ruah, who plays Kensi Blye on "NCIS: Los Angeles," posted a photo taken at the picket line on her Instagram, featuring many of her franchise compatriots. In the image is CCH Pounder, who plays Dr. Loretta Wade on "NCIS: New Orleans," and Scott Bakula, who leads that series as Dwayne Cassius Pride. Vanessa Lachey and Kian Talan of "NCIS: Hawai'i," who play Jane Tennant and Alex Tennant, respectively, are also featured, as is Brian Dietzen, who plays Jimmy Palmer on "NCIS."
Further pictures in the post reveal images of Ruah with various writers and directors who work on all four "NCIS" series, as well as a picture with Lachey, Ruah, and Lesley Boone, who appears on six episodes of "NCIS: Los Angeles" as Nina Barnes, and video footage of the actors and crewpeople marching. "Today was strong and necessary. To all the @iatse & @dga members and supporters of @wgastrikeunite & @sagaftra I am so grateful to have walked alongside all of you today. Saw so many people I have loved for over 14 years coming together again in strength," reads the actress' caption.
This great off-the-clock camaraderie has expanded into multiple onscreen crossover episodes, which have featured characters hopping coasts, fighting evil together, and solving crimes too big for one unit to tackle, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats.
Most of the NCIS series have crossed over with one another
Each of the "NCIS" shows has held multiple crossover events, which have pulled in characters from all sides of its universe. The most recent of these stories — one of which will open Season 3 of "NCIS: Hawai'i" – has made fast friends of Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) and Jane. During the final episode of Season 2 of "NCIS: Hawai'i," Sam leaves his Los Angeles perch for the warmth of Hawai'i to help Jane and her team out. LL Cool J has signed with the show to become a recurring guest star during Season 3, so the door has always remained open for Sam's eventual return.
Before Sam met Jane, though, she met everyone else in his department. This happened during a three-episode, three-series mega-event in which the characters from "NCIS," "NCIS: Hawai'i," and "NCIS: Los Angeles" met up. The trio of episodes is entitled "Too Many Cooks," "Deep Fake," and "A Long Time Coming"; the plot centers on a professor who taught many of the various crews their moves in the field. Meeting up to celebrate his retirement, they're shocked when an unknown assassin murders him. It takes the might of everyone working together to pull the perp in. Friendships are built, rivalries are formed, and the hope for even more crossovers formed in the hearts of franchise fans worldwide.