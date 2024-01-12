A 4-Way NCIS Crossover Happened Behind The Scenes (But You May Have Missed It)

The "NCIS" franchise has long been notorious for its crossover episodes; after all, its universe spun off from another well-known military drama, "JAG." But did you know that many cast and crew members of four of the soon-to-be-six series in the "NCIS" universe had an informal reunion?

It was occasioned by the SAG-AFTRA strike. On August 3, 2023, Daniela Ruah, who plays Kensi Blye on "NCIS: Los Angeles," posted a photo taken at the picket line on her Instagram, featuring many of her franchise compatriots. In the image is CCH Pounder, who plays Dr. Loretta Wade on "NCIS: New Orleans," and Scott Bakula, who leads that series as Dwayne Cassius Pride. Vanessa Lachey and Kian Talan of "NCIS: Hawai'i," who play Jane Tennant and Alex Tennant, respectively, are also featured, as is Brian Dietzen, who plays Jimmy Palmer on "NCIS."

Further pictures in the post reveal images of Ruah with various writers and directors who work on all four "NCIS" series, as well as a picture with Lachey, Ruah, and Lesley Boone, who appears on six episodes of "NCIS: Los Angeles" as Nina Barnes, and video footage of the actors and crewpeople marching. "Today was strong and necessary. To all the @iatse & @dga members and supporters of @wgastrikeunite & @sagaftra I am so grateful to have walked alongside all of you today. Saw so many people I have loved for over 14 years coming together again in strength," reads the actress' caption.

This great off-the-clock camaraderie has expanded into multiple onscreen crossover episodes, which have featured characters hopping coasts, fighting evil together, and solving crimes too big for one unit to tackle, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats.