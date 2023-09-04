Superman Theory: Why The Iconic Briefs Might Be The Strongest Part Of His Suit

Who would Superman be without his iconic costume? His red cape, blue outfit, and the yellow-encased S along his chest have been quintessential in defining the man of steel throughout his over 85-year history. But over this period, even the most diehard Superman fanatics have questioned the hero's bright red briefs on the outside of his suit.

Redditor u/Jetsam5 shared their thoughts on the matter on a fan theory thread. The user speculates that Superman's adoptive mother, Martha Kent, was unable to create the hero's entire suit solely using the blanket he was found, as many versions of his origin story purport, given the limited amount of material and the ultra-strong quality of the Kryptonian fabric. Martha could only manage to make undergarments from the blanket, with the rest made of durable, Earth-made materials. Being the only part to derive from Krypton, his underpants are indestructible, which explains why you never see them torn up, even during Superman's toughest battles.

On top of their functionality, the user also believes that Clark has more personal reasons for wanting to keep them present, commenting, "Superman wears his underwear on the outside to honor Ma Kent and his Kryptonian heritage ... When Superman learned more about Krypton he probably learned how to make more Kryptonian fabric but he still wears the underwear on the outside to keep his iconic look." That's a substantial reason enough, but for a figure as significant as Superman, even his underwear holds a deeper meaning.