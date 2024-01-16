Kate Hudson Exposes A Huge Rom-Com Problem - And A Marvel Star Wants To Fix It

It's not hard to see that the heyday of big romantic comedies seems to be behind us. From the Nora Ephron-led era of "When Harry Met Sally..." and "You've Got Mail" to the onslaught of romcoms in the aughts like "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days," "Bridget Jones' Diary," and "13 Going on 30," audiences used to be able to catch a new romantic comedy pretty frequently on the big screen. Longtime genre star Kate Hudson thinks she has an answer.

As Hudson told the co-hosts on ABC's daily talk show "The View" (per People Magazine), "It's hard to get male movie stars to make rom-coms. As long as we can get more Marvel guys to like, you know, 'Hey, come to a rom-com!', I think that that's a big part of the formula too." Hudson isn't wrong; while stars like Matthew McConaughey and Mark Ruffalo used to be romantic comedy regulars, both have moved on, with Ruffalo actually doing so as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Hulk. That said, one MCU star did reach out to Hudson through social media about this idea ... and they've even worked together before. Dave Bautista is game to appear in a romantic comedy alongside Hudson, and he reached out pretty quickly to let her know.