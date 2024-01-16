The Big Bang Theory Cast Members Make An Absurd Amount Of Money From Reruns

If you're an up-and-coming comedic actor, there are worse bigwigs to rub elbows with than Chuck Lorre. There's plenty of clout to be found when appearing on his successful sitcoms like "Two and a Half Men" and "Mom," and Allison Janney, Jon Cryer, and Jim Parsons have all earned Emmys for their work on Lorre's shows. The paychecks don't hurt either. The stars of Lorre's shows are some of the highest-paid television actors ever. When "Two and a Half Men" was at the peak of its popularity, Charlie Sheen was raking in about $1.25 million per episode.

That's small potatoes compared to the combined salaries of the cast of "The Big Bang Theory." When the series began in 2007, leads Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, and Kaley Cuoco each made $60,000 per episode. By the beginning of Season 8, the trio was pulling in $1 million each – a number that stayed on the books for three seasons, until they agreed to take a $100,000 cut to bump Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch's salaries.

On top of the eye-popping "Big Bang Theory" salaries, the cast tacked on additional earnings beginning in 2011, when the series went into syndication. Galecki, Parsons, and Cuoco are earning even more from reruns since the three leads each own a 1% share of the show's total earnings for Warner Bros. At an estimated $1 billion a year, that means the actors have an extra $10 million in their yearly income. Bazinga indeed.