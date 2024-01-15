The Reason Star Wars: Episode 7 Left Daisy Ridley In Tears Will Make You Cry Too

Few trilogies have managed to divide audiences as much as the "Star Wars" sequel films have. Though fans were initially kind to "Episode 7: The Force Awakens," many later turned on it, calling it nostalgia bait. Meanwhile, "The Last Jedi" was beloved by critics but despised by many fans, and the third film, "The Rise of Skywalker," was seen by many as a massive disappointment.

While actors like Kelly Marie Tran and Daisy Ridley became targets for online harassment from "Star Wars" fans, Ridley revealed that she cried for a different reason the first time she saw herself in "The Force Awakens." "After the screening of the first film, I told myself that I was s*** and that I was really worthless," the actor told Clique.

"I cried my eyes out thinking I was the worst thing that ever happened to 'Star Wars,'" she went on. "I had never seen myself in a leading role, so for me, it was something unexpected and very surprising; it overwhelmed me." Considering how often people talk about impostor syndrome, it's likely that many fans will be able to relate to Ridley's insecurity and her feelings of inadequacy surrounding her performance as Rey.