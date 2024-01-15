The Reason Star Wars: Episode 7 Left Daisy Ridley In Tears Will Make You Cry Too
Few trilogies have managed to divide audiences as much as the "Star Wars" sequel films have. Though fans were initially kind to "Episode 7: The Force Awakens," many later turned on it, calling it nostalgia bait. Meanwhile, "The Last Jedi" was beloved by critics but despised by many fans, and the third film, "The Rise of Skywalker," was seen by many as a massive disappointment.
While actors like Kelly Marie Tran and Daisy Ridley became targets for online harassment from "Star Wars" fans, Ridley revealed that she cried for a different reason the first time she saw herself in "The Force Awakens." "After the screening of the first film, I told myself that I was s*** and that I was really worthless," the actor told Clique.
"I cried my eyes out thinking I was the worst thing that ever happened to 'Star Wars,'" she went on. "I had never seen myself in a leading role, so for me, it was something unexpected and very surprising; it overwhelmed me." Considering how often people talk about impostor syndrome, it's likely that many fans will be able to relate to Ridley's insecurity and her feelings of inadequacy surrounding her performance as Rey.
Many critics praised Ridley's performance in particular
It's probably safe to say that many in the entertainment business would disagree with Daisy Ridley's assessment of her mark on the "Star Wars" films. In fact, the actor has since gone on to perform in over 20 projects since "The Force Awakens," with many of them being related to the pivotal science fiction trilogy.
As for her performance in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," many critics commended her work specifically as one of the film's high points. "It all comes together nicely as the actors breathe vulnerability, fallibility, and personality into their roles, with Daisy Ridley being quite the commanding presence," wrote Udita Jhunjhunwala on Scroll.In.
Alan French of Sunshine State Cineplex was similarly positive, commending both Ridley and her co-star John Boyega for their performances in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." "Yes, The Force Awakens cribs from previous incarnations of the franchise, but the true power lies in the heart of the characters," he wrote. "Both Ridley and Boyega pop off the screen."
While not everyone has been so kind to the performer, as she has faced harassment online and in person, many would agree that Ridley did a fine job carrying the massive "Star Wars" franchise on her back for three movies, and that's certainly no small feat.