The Movements: The OA's Controversial Dance Explained By Creator

Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij are no strangers to bringing out-there ideas to the screen in movies like "The Sound of My Voice" and TV series such as "A Murder at the End of the World." However, their most challenging and complex story may be their Netflix series from a few years back, "The OA."

The show follows Prairie (Marling), a woman who mysteriously returns after having disappeared for seven years. Though she refuses to tell anyone where she went or what happened to her, she does reveal the truth to a group of five whom she handpicks to learn of her legacy. This culminates in a type of special reality-bending dance called The Movements, which is used by her followers to prevent a school shooting at the end of Season 1.

While many criticized the idea of a type of dance being used to stop a disaster in "The OA," Marling and Batmanglij have defended the decision. "I think that the Movements felt like a call to returning to the body and other intelligences that we have abandoned that are possibly greater than the linear, rational thinking of the mind sometimes," Marling told The Hollywood Reporter. "It's one of the most primal, immediate, ancient forms of communication."