Marvel's Fantastic Four Movie Gets Filming Update Amid Pedro Pascal Issues [Report]
Busy actors often breed busy schedules, and it is perhaps unsurprising that sequels, new seasons, and fresh films have forced the much-in-demand Pedro Pascal to reportedly shuffle his planned project portfolio.
LA Magazine writer and scooper Jeff Sneider reported on both his X account and his The InSneider newsletter that Pascal has dropped out of the upcoming horror film "Weapons," director-writer Zach Cregger's first follow-up project to his successful "Barbarian." Pascal has allegedly exited "Weapons" because the start date for shooting the Marvel Cinematic Universe take on the "Fantastic Four" has been pushed back to the third quarter of 2024 — which means Pascal, who will reportedly portray team leader Reed Richards in the film, will be involved with the project throughout the summer.
Pascal will have a lot of work on his plate as the year rolls on. The second season of "The Last of Us" is set to start filming in mid-February, it was recently announced that another franchise featuring the actor will make its big screen debut in the future, and a fifth project for the actor has also been recently teased.
Pascal will presumably be in the upcoming Mandalorian film
While Pedro Pascal spends much of 2024 bringing life to a stretchy superhero and a melancholy survivor of an apocalypse, he has two more projects on his plate, one officially announced and one potential.
The confirmed project is "The Mandalorian and Grogu," which the official Star Wars website reports will go into production sometime in 2024. The film, directed by Jon Favreau, does not have a cast nailed down yet, but presumably Pascal will appear somewhere within the picture as Din Djarin. The actor has played the titular Mandalorian since the Disney+ series began streaming in 2019 and has popped up in multiple franchises related to the series.
The potential project, titled "Eddington," is "Midsommar" director Ari Aster's story of a couple who meet with peril when they pull off the road to get help in a seemingly friendly small town. Pascal had reportedly been offered a role in the project before the SAG-AFTRA strike put it on hold, but there's no word as to whether or not he's accepted the part. Any way you slice it, it looks like Pascal will be quite the busy man over the next couple of years.