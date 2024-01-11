Marvel's Fantastic Four Movie Gets Filming Update Amid Pedro Pascal Issues [Report]

Busy actors often breed busy schedules, and it is perhaps unsurprising that sequels, new seasons, and fresh films have forced the much-in-demand Pedro Pascal to reportedly shuffle his planned project portfolio.

LA Magazine writer and scooper Jeff Sneider reported on both his X account and his The InSneider newsletter that Pascal has dropped out of the upcoming horror film "Weapons," director-writer Zach Cregger's first follow-up project to his successful "Barbarian." Pascal has allegedly exited "Weapons" because the start date for shooting the Marvel Cinematic Universe take on the "Fantastic Four" has been pushed back to the third quarter of 2024 — which means Pascal, who will reportedly portray team leader Reed Richards in the film, will be involved with the project throughout the summer.

Pascal will have a lot of work on his plate as the year rolls on. The second season of "The Last of Us" is set to start filming in mid-February, it was recently announced that another franchise featuring the actor will make its big screen debut in the future, and a fifth project for the actor has also been recently teased.